I’ve got a bad feeling about ... ‘Star Wars’ being filmed in Gulfport

By Jeff Clark

If you’re hoping to get a role as an extra in the latest installment in the “Star Wars” saga, you may want to hold on to your cape and tights for a while longer because “Star Wars” is not going to film on the Coast.

It’s not filming in Gulfport nor will it be filmed in Biloxi or anywhere else in South Mississippi.

In the latest round of “fake news” from wyne8.com, it was reported that the ninth chapter of the sci-fi series will be shot in part in Gulfport. The exciting news is making its way around Facebook. It has been shared 118 times on the “I Am From Gulfport, Mississippi” Facebook page.

Gulfport communications director Chris Vignes said it’s not happening.

“Coming to Gulfport ‘Star Wars’ is not,” said Vignes in his best Yoda voice. “Fake news and rumor it is.”

But all hope is not lost. Those on the Coast who are yearning to put on their Chewbacca costumes and have light saber fights with broomsticks need just wait until Thursday — May the fourth be with them.

In real news, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens in theaters Dec. 16.

