Investigators, CSX recreating fatal train-bus collision in Biloxi

It might have appeared Monday afternoon that another bus was stuck on a deadly train crossing at Main Street in Biloxi, but that was not the case.
Police Chief John Miller said the National Transportation Safety Board and CSX Railroad informed him they would be reconstructing the March 7 bus-train collision that killed four senior citizens, and injured dozens of others, on a charter trip from Texas.
“I know they were bringing a bunch of specialized equipment down there,” Miller said.
A Biloxi resident called the Sun Herald on Monday afternoon to report a bus was stuck on the tracks at Main Street, where a Pepsi truck and a casino tour bus also had stalled before the fatal bus-train accident.
The crossing has a steep grade. Before the accident, signs on both sides of the crossing warned, “Low ground clearance,” and pictured a truck getting stuck.
After the accident, Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gillich ordered signs that show buses and trucks are prohibited from using the Main Street crossing. The city intended to post the signs at several crossings with steep grades.
