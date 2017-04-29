Crossfit team weren’t draggin, they were dragons on the water

A Crossfit team put their training to use for a good cause Saturday, winning the 2017 Gulf Coast Dragon Boat Festival to benefit the United Way of South Mississippi.
The races were held on Gulfport Lake from The Dock Bar & Grill.
A field of 22 teams that had up to 20 rowers and a drum beater competed against the clock for the fastest times. After two heats, the top nine teams competed in three more races of three boats each, with the fastest time taking the top prize.
The races were close. Crossfit 228 won the event with a time of 56.2 seconds. American Environmental was second with a time of 56.6 seconds and a group of friends calling themselves Yeast finished third with a time of 56.8 seconds.
Chevron, Mississippi Power, Chemours Komodos, Coast Electric, Port of Gulfport, WutSup Power Posse, Merit Health, Garden Park and Yates Construction rounded out the finishers who advanced to the finals.
