Theater fundraiser aims to help Coast sixth-grader’s family

Coast community theaters are uniting to help sixth-grader Leighton Creel and his family as he undergoes treatment in Jackson for lymphoma.
Leighton, who turned 12 on April 17, was recently diagnosed with stage 2 anaplastic large-cell lymphoma. He has begun chemotherapy at Batson Children’s Hospital at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
The Creel family enjoys local theater performances and has a friend involved in Gulfport Little Theatre. The fundraiser, “The Grand Theatre Experience,” is a raffle for more than $700 worth of theater tickets from across the Coast to raise money to help with the family’s expenses and the travel back and forth to Jackson.
Raffle tickets are available at Gulfport Little Theatre during the run of “Forbidden Broadway” on Friday at Oak Crest Mansion in Pass Christian and at GLT at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, as well as 7:30 p.m. May 5-6 and 2 p.m. May 7. The drawing for the raffle will be at the May 7 performance. Admission to “Forbidden Broadway” is not required to donate to the raffle. The winner will be contacted if not present for the drawing.
The winner will receive two season tickets to Gulfport Little Theatre, two season tickets to Biloxi Little Theatre, two season tickets to Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, two season tickets to Center Stage Theatre, two season tickets to Pass Christian Theatre Project and two tickets to the remaining shows at Downstage Productions’ 2017 season.
Leighton’s mother, Amanda Creel, said in an email from the hospital Thursday that Leighton had swollen lymph nodes in his upper leg last year, but tests came back normal and the nodes did decrease in size after some time.
“So we assumed there was nothing more to it,” she said. “This year, the lymph nodes started swelling again and were larger and causing pain.”
A biopsy in February revealed the cancer.
Leighton attends River Oaks Elementary in Gulfport, and he plays baseball with the Orange Grove Youth Association.
“The support of our friends, family and community has meant so much to us,” Creel said.
Comments