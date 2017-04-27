Remember the days when dinosaurs (and clowns) roamed North Gulfport?

It’s been more than 65 million years since the Tyrannosaurus rex ruled the land as the “king of the dinosaurs.” Although the T. rex has long since been extinct, a juvenile dinosaur was spotted Thursday in North Gulfport. But unlike its predecessors and the Hollywood version of dinosaurs, Thursday’s visitor was a sweet reptile who had no problem posing for photo after photo.
The visit from the T. rex was just one of several activities for the 400 or so participants who came out Thursday to Bruce Ladner Memorial Park to show how much they “love” their playground.
Disability Connection sponsored I Love My Playground as a way for those in attendance to have fun and help spruce up the park.
“We built this park five years ago and once a year, we get together to clean up the playground,” said Janie O’Keefe, Disability Connection executive director. “We pick up leaves and spread mulch and wipe down the equipment and we try to get the kids involved as much as possible — we call it a ‘party’ but it’s more about teamwork and cooperation.”
O’Keefe said students from more than 20 schools attended Thursday’s party, which had a clown creating animal-shaped balloons and a cookout provided by Wal-Mart.
But the top draw? It was the dinosaur, of course.
“I’ve never seen a dinosaur before,” said Zachary Cerone of St. Martin. “I got to pet the dinosaur.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
