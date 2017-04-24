Protesting a holiday, and a flag that wasn’t there

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 Biloxi says not flying state flag at city buildings is "right thing to do" Pause 2:26 Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured 4:46 Plastic, trash remain a danger for marine life 0:34 Fan video shows Lil Boosie being pepper sprayed 3:24 Gilbert Mason's 'struggle' for equality honored 1:10 Women's March reaches Mississippi 2:20 Biloxi officials talk spring break at council meeting 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 0:15 Ocean Springs man surprised by alligator in his driveway Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel explains Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich's order that all city facilities should fly the United State's flag exclusively, not the state or city flag. Gilich learned of the inconsistencies on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at an NAACP and League of Women Voters forum for political candidates. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com