‘They pulled the brass knuckles out’ at historic Biloxi civil rights protest

As a choir sang the classic spiritual “Wade In the Water,” about 100 people gathered Thursday to mark the anniversary of the most prominent civil rights demonstrations on the Coast more than 50 years ago.
Starting in 1959, when black people were not allowed on Coast beaches, Dr. Gilbert Mason Sr. led several annual wade-in protests that eventually integrated the beaches along the 26-mile coast.
On Thursday, those that risked their lives at the protests were remembered at the Wade-In Witnesses Remembrance and Roll Call Tribute at the Dr. Frank Gruich Sr. Community Center.
Ward 2 City Councilman Felix Gines and attorney Kiara Taite conducted the Roll Call, calling out the names of nearly 160 people — many of them now deceased — who participated. Panelists, guest speakers and the audience all delivered painful memories and critical points about their own experiences and perspective on the true meaning of the wade-ins and what they symbolized.
“They were willing to take great risks to stake their place as full citizens,” said Dr. James “Pat” Smith, history professor emeritus at the University of Southern Mississippi and the author of “Beaches, Blood and Ballots: A Black Doctor’s Civil Rights Struggle,” co-written with Mason.
“These were times when a principle struggle for freedom made a difference; and they still can.”
Clemon Jimmerson was just 14 when he became involved, mandated by his family, yet inspired by Mason’s courageous leadership.
“When Dr. Gilbert was arrested, it created a community uproar,” Jimmerson remembered. “It’s just through the grace of God that my family made a decision that they wanted to attend these rallies.”
Jimmerson was impressed with Mason’s knowledge and preparation.
“I could see and hear him; he knew the Constitution, the laws,” he said. “He was an inspiration to me, he was my medical doctor, he also was my scoutmaster; we had like a father-son relationship.”
The event also showcased a 7 by 15 foot display board, designed by the Gulf Coast Community Design Studio, that displayed a blend of text newspaper clippings, photos, an arial map of the beach, and timeline of wade-in events from 1959 to 1968.
Mason led a group of nine adults and children to the first wade-in on May 14, 1959, and was turned away by Biloxi police. The largest of the wade-ins took place April 24, 1960, with 125 demonstrators. Dubbed “Bloody Sunday,” violence incited by the police led to dozens of beatings, injuries, shootings and two deaths. The incident then sparked the forming of the Biloxi branch of the NAACP.
“Police cars from Vancleave, Pascagoula, New Orleans, Moss Point, were lined up across the beach,” Delores Steward Shealy, now 76, remembered. “They pulled brass knuckles out. I got hit in the mouth and broke all of my teeth and got a black eye.”
Angry white residents beat protestors with clubs and chains, while police looked the other way.
Also that year, NAACP Mississippi Field Director Medgar Evers gathered 72 sworn affidavits on the beatings at the beach that was forwarded to the U.S. Justice Department Civil Rights Division, which filed a lawsuit.
Another wade-in in 1963 was mostly peaceful, but still 71 people were arrested.
After over 200 hearing delays over a four-year period, Federal District Judge Sidney Mize finally presided over the beginning of the trial in December 1964 and which ended in February 1965. Judge Harold Cox ruled to uphold the segregation of the beach in 1967, but the decision was immediately appealed.
Finally, on August 15, 1968, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Judge Harold Cox’s decision, led by an opinion by Appeals Court Judge and former Mississippi Governor J.P. Coleman and the beaches were open to the entire public.
Civil rights attorney and activist Constance Slaughter-Harvey, first black woman to attain a law degree at University of Mississippi, gave the keynote speech and called for a moment of silence for Bud Strong and Malcolm Jackson, who were killed in the 1960 march. She also lauded Mason.
“We’re dealing with a man who turned out for a wade-in and nobody else came to the party,” she said, referring to the one wade-in where Mason went solo. “Police officers arrested him, not knowing that was a catalyst to lead to other people joining in. When somebody is mistreating you, it’s incumbent upon us to stand up and speak for you; and don’t be looking for somebody behind you who will.”
“That‘s the sign of a man who beat to a different drummer.”
Much of the discussion centered on a tie-in with the controversies surrounding the recent spring break events and the need to connect with today’s young generation.
“You can use events like this as a tool to make it relevant to a young person,” said legal advocate Dawn Stough, one of the panelists, who has a 14-year old daughter. “We can explain why it was important that students had access to the beach. You have to find way to tie things in.”
During the panel discussion, one audience member said she was frustrated because, in light of the spring break controversy, she felt her and her children had the right to be on the beach but did not feel welcome there.
Mayor “FoFo” Gilich came later as a spectator, but was asked to make a comment. He described the diversity of the city as a “gumbo” and insisted that everyone is welcome.
“We’re part of this gumbo, it is positive, every visitor is an opportunity,” he said. “Much more good than bad happens and we can keep the good and eliminate the bad. I’m just proud of Dr. Mason. I want to be a part of this gumbo that I enjoy.”
