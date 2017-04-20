D’Iberville has the shops, restaurants and now its own app

Thousands of people who pass through the city every day unaware of the shops, restaurants and casino just off the interstate now have Discover D’Iberville to entice them to stop and explore.
“This is the future,” Mayor Rusty Quave said Tuesday as the Discover D’Iberville app officially was launched.
It’s been a two-year collaboration between the city and Loyalty Systems, a digital marketing company in Ocean Springs, said city planner Jeff Taylor.
Every business in the city was offered a free listing on the app, he said, including their logo and digital directions and phone number. More than 100 business owners signed up and now have the opportunity to reach locals and tourists with digital coupons and special offers.
“Getting the word out is what ultimately will make the app successful,” said Bryan Rodgers, president of Loyalty Systems. Tourists and people who now drive through D’Iberville without stopping will see it advertised on billboards. Social media and advertising will be designed to reach locals who may not know all the shops and restaurants in the city.
Discover D’Iberville app is free to download and is available at the Apple Store for iPhones or Google Play for androids.
A Companion Discover D’Iberville website will launch by summer and will allow people to pay their water bill or get local information through the city website, Rodgers said.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
