Harrison County

April 18, 2017 11:43 AM

Gulfport man with health issues reported missing

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Gulfport

A 68-year-old man with health problems has been reported missing.

Thomas Everett Mazingo, who has no family in the area, lives with a roommate in the 1200 block of 44th Avenue, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.

He’s been missing five days.

Mazingo was last seen leaving the residence about 6 p.m. Thursday, he said. He was wearing a light green and white plaid shirt and navy blue cargo shorts. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 298 pounds.

He doesn’t have a vehicle, Bromen said.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

SunHerald.com will update this as details develop.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Growing plants and peace of mind

Growing plants and peace of mind 2:18

Growing plants and peace of mind

Love of kids brings about local Easter tradition 3:25

Love of kids brings about local Easter tradition
Biloxi needs more events at MGM Park, but how? 1:23

Biloxi needs more events at MGM Park, but how?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos