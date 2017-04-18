Gulfport man with health issues reported missing

A 68-year-old man with health problems has been reported missing.
Thomas Everett Mazingo, who has no family in the area, lives with a roommate in the 1200 block of 44th Avenue, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
He’s been missing five days.
Mazingo was last seen leaving the residence about 6 p.m. Thursday, he said. He was wearing a light green and white plaid shirt and navy blue cargo shorts. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 298 pounds.
He doesn’t have a vehicle, Bromen said.
Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
