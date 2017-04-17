Biloxi Council meeting changed for Guice funeral

Tuesday’s Biloxi Council meeting will be delayed by an hour to 2:30 p.m. so city officials can attend the funeral of former Mayor Danny Guice, who died last week.
His funeral will be at 1 p.m. at the Gruich Community Center on Howard Avenue, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.
Guice died Thursday, April 14. He was 92.
On the council agenda is a plan to restore two-way traffic on Howard Avenue through Vieux Marche. Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said the plan by the South Mississippi Planning and Development District also look at making the downtown more walkable and restoring the look of old Biloxi before urban development changed the appearance of the downtown.
Also on the agenda are a proposal to pay $100,000 for a three-acre site on Old Mississippi 67 for a public park and a fire station to serve east Woolmarket, and an update by the contractors doing the infrastructure work in east Biloxi.
Comments