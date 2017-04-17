It’s back! Gulfport kicks off summer fun with Cinema by the Shore

The city starts Cinema by the Shore, a family movie night on the waterfront, with a showing of Disney’s “Zootopia” at dusk on Friday.
Pre-movie family activities begin at 6:30 p.m., and include a bounce house, plus visits with Gulfport Police Explorers, Wild at Heart Rescue volunteers and members of the USM Biological Sciences Department.
The movie will start around 7:45 p.m. The city will host Cinema by the Shore every third Friday this summer when weather permits.
The city recommends families bring picnic baskets and blankets. Parking is limited at Jones Park, but additional parking is available north of U.S. 90.
No alcohol is allowed.
