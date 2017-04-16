Palms are placed on a fire prior to Easter Sunrise Service by Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Biloxi, Sunday morning.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
James Garnett of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd steals a glimpse at the eastern sky, looking for the sun prior to Easter Sunrise Service, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
People got of early to attend Easter Sunrise Service on the beach in Biloxi, Sunday morning.
James Garnett of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd delivers a Easter Sunrise Service message, Sunday morning.
James Garnett of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd welcomes everyone to the Easter Sunrise Service in Biloxi, Sunday morning.
As the sun begins to rise, James Garnett walks to podium to start Easter Sunrise Service in Biloxi Sunday.
A fire and a sunrise sky creates a red orange backdrop for the cross at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Sunday. People gathered on the beach for an Easter Sunrise Service.
People sing hymns during Easter Sunrise Service in Biloxi, Sunday morning.
A fire is built prior to Easter Sunrise Service on the beach in Biloxi, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
The sky begins to turn red prior to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Easter Sunrise Service in Biloxi.
