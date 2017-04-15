How fast is your bed?

Chandeleur Island Brewing Co. hosted its second annual Chandy Fest on Saturday, attracting large crowds with food, games, contests, music, and of course, craft beer.
The microbrewery, which is in a historic building on 14th Street in downtown Gulfport, kicked off its festival at 11 a.m. with the blow of a whistle signaling the start of a bed-racing tournament.
The peculiar sport of bed racing features beds placed on customized frames with wheels, built by teams of five people who race their beds for charity. Each team had four runners and one rider. The runners push the bed as fast as they can, while the rider lies on the mattress.
The races are four laps of about 20 yards each. Each team member is given a beer to drink after each lap, and the winning team gets to choose a nonprofit organization to receive the money raised at the festival.
About six teams participated in the bed race. Team Red Bull, which raced a sleek, custom-painted frame on bicycle wheels, claimed a landslide victory.
The festival offered food and snacks from Tony’s Brick Oven Pizzeria, Pop Brothers, The Crawfish House & Grill and Murky Waters BBQ, which staged a hot wing eating contest. Crowds listened to music all day from bands Hadley & the Hillfire, Jimmy Lumpkin & the Revival, Blackwater Brass and Magnolia Bayou.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
