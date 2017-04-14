Coast Guard rescues man who wrecked boat near Ship Island

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man who suffered injuries after wrecking his boat near Ship Island Friday afternoon.
Watchstanders in Mobile were notified at 2:31 p.m. that a man had run his pleasure craft aground and sustained a leg injury, according to a release from the Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard crew from Gulfport and three Biloxi Fire Department paramedics launched a boat at 2:45 p.m. to retrieve the man. The arrived on scene at 3:25 p.m.
The release stated a good Samaritan helped lift the man to the boat crew.
The man was taken the Gulfport Coast Guard station before being transported by American Medical Response to Keesler Medical Center for treatment.
