One person dead in fiery Saucier wreck

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working a two-vehicle wreck that killed one and injured another on U.S. 49 near Bethel Road in Saucier.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan confirmed there is a fatality and said Coroner Gary Hargrove was on scene. The occupant of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Sullivan said.
Both vehicles caught fire. A video posted by the Sun Herald’s broadcast partner, WXXV-TV shows two burned-out vehicles in the highway median about 30 feet apart. One appears to be a van and the other a four-door sedan that is missing the entire front end of the vehicle.
U.S. 49 was blocked for a period of time and was down to two lanes. Troopers are in the process of opening the road to motorists, Sullivan said.
MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said he would have more information shortly.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
Comments