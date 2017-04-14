Biloxi needs more events at MGM Park, but how?

F. Cliff Kirkland of the city of Biloxi and Tim Bennett of Overtime Sports discuss the challenges of staging non-baseball events at MGM Park. The city has a $21 million bond to pay off and they can’t earn enough money from baseball alone.
John FitzhughSun Herald
