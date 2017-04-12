Tweet called Brittney Reese ‘animal’ when she defended spring breakers

Brittney Reese took to Facebook to share her frustrations about spring break and how it’s portrayed, and some people came to her defense but some on Twitter attacked her because of the color of her skin.
Reese, a Gulfport native and Olympic gold medalist, comes home often. She recently held an agility camp in Gulfport and has attended the Bowties & Beignets + Bacon fundraiser that benefited the Harrison County Emergency Children’s Shelter.
Reese asked organizers Wednesday to move the annual event away from the Mississippi Coast.
“Every year they make it hard for you guys and then complain to the media about dumb stuff like trash,” she posted on Facebook. “So you you tell me during Mardi Gras, 4th of July and Cruising the Coast there is no trash or traffic ... BS !!!”
Reese said the comments she’s seen from people on news stories posted on social media were “the most racist thing” she’s read in some time and she just wants spring breakers to enjoy their weekend and spend their money in a place that makes them feel included.
About 70,000 people were on the Mississippi Coast over the weekend. Hotels from Bay St. Louis to Moss Point were at capacity, and people enjoyed events hosted by Biloxi Black Beach Weekend and spent time on the beach. Thousands turned out for Twerk Fest 4 and Spring Fest featuring Migos and Boosie Badazz.
Police officials told the Sun Herald 46 people were arrested. The number of arrests and tickets was minuscule in comparison with the number of revelers, police said. One of those arrested was former New Orleans Saints player Junior Galette.
There was controversy surrounding an incident at Edgewater Mall after a video showed Boosie and members of his entourage being pepper-sprayed in Dillard’s. The rapper also claimed police stole more than $1 million in jewelry, but Biloxi officials said his bling is waiting to be picked up.
Reese’s comments on Facebook drew support from many and criticism from some, but a one person tagged her in a series of tweets that targeted her skin color.
@DaLJBeast the reason NO1 wants black spring break here is b/c they act like animals. ABSOLUTE ANIMALS!other events nothing like this #sry— ty (@joeytwotimes13) April 12, 2017
“your people are animals,” @joeytwotimes13 tweeted at Reese.
Reese retweeted it so her followers could see, but did not respond to him.
She did tweet later and say, “Just want them to be fair to everyone.”
