April 12, 2017 3:13 PM

Think you can make the best burger on the Coast? Prove it.

By Jeff Clark

It’s something inherent to everyone, the thought that you can make a better burger than your friends, neighbors and family members.

You’ll have the opportunity to prove it on Sunday, April 30, at the Buds and Burger Fest on the campus of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The contest is part of the annual Crawfish Festival.

Maybe you like your burger topped with a fried egg or applewood smoked bacon or cheddar cheese? Perhaps you’re more of a savory ketchup or sauteed mushrooms person? You and a team can register to have your creation judged.

And the best part? You can win some cash. The winning teams in both the judge’s category and people’s choice can win $500. Teams can be registered here.

The Crawfish Festival starts April 21. Acts playing on Sunday, April 30 include JJ Grey and Mofro and Marc Broussard.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

