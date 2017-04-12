Good Samaritan helps woman battling cancer get to her doctors' appointments

B.J. Sellers of GeoPave in Gulfport stepped up after hearing that Linda Mecomber was having difficulty getting into her truck to travel to her doctors' appointments. Her driveway did not reach the sidewalk and was slanted, often turned muddy and rutted following bad weather. Hear how he helped and the impact his act of kindess has had for Linda and her family.