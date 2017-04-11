Take a Biloxi-themed cruise on the Mississippi Sound

Those who treasure the history of Biloxi and the Mississippi Coast can board the historic Pan American Clipper on May 13 during the Biloxi Bay Chamber’s History Cruise.
Boarding will begin at 4:30 p.m. behind the Golden Nugget Casino at Point Cadet Marina and the two-hour cruise includes a shrimp dinner with beer, wine and other beverages.
Joining the passengers will be speakers who will share their knowledge and experiences in history: Biloxi native and Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise; Louis Skrmetta, third-generation boat captain and CEO of Ship Island Excursions; Susan Hunt, granddaughter of the original owner of the Isle of Caprice resort that sank into the Gulf decades ago; Robert “Bones” Barq, a fourth-generation member of the Barq’s Root Beer family; Kevin O’Brien, executive director of Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, who will speak about George E. Ohr, Biloxi’s Mad Potter; Alvin Baker, who was raised on Deer Island with his four brothers; and Edmond Boudreaux, local historian and author, who will salute the 100th anniversary of Saint Michael Catholic Church in Biloxi.
Tickets are $60 and are limited due to the size of the boat. Every cruise has sold out. Rain date is 2 p.m. May 14. Contact: 228-435-6149 or info@biloxibayareachamber.org
Comments