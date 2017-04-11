Alabama man dies after car strikes tree off I-10 in Harrison County

A Mobile man died after the vehicle he was a passenger in collided with a tree off Interstate 10 in Harrison County, a Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman said.
The 52-year-old died in the crash, reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday in a westbound lane at mile-marker 23, MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said. The area is between the exits of DeLisle/Pass Christian and Menge Avenue.
The man’s name has not been released yet.
He was a passenger in a 2015 Honda Accord that ran off the right side of the highway and struck a tree, Elkins said.
The driver was a 46-year-old woman, also from Mobile, he said. Her name has not been released. She had minor injuries. American Medical Response ambulance service took her to Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport.
Elkins said both were wearing seat belts.
