Dispatcher lines down in Long Beach but police have alternate numbers

If you need to call Long Beach dispatchers for an emergency, you’ll need to use alternate numbers until the telephone service provider fixes a problem.
Phone calls to the dispatch line, 228-863-7292, were being dropped Tuesday instead of rolling over to alternate phone numbers, Police Chief Wayne McDowell said.
The 911 number and a special-assistance number for the deaf and others with disabilities are always available and are working, he said.
Anyone needing to make an emergency phone call to the police or fire departments should dial 228-863-7298 or 228-863-7494, he said.
Emergency calls to dispatchers typically roll over to those numbers when the main dispatch numbers are busy.
AT&T is working on the problem but there’s no time frame given for when it will be fixed, McDowell said.
SunHerald.com will update this report when the problem is resolved.
