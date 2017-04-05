Biloxi police looking for 30-year-old male reported missing

The family of Marvin Anthony “T.J.” Jones Jr. hasn’t seen him since February 17.
The Biloxi Police Department said Jones’ mother filed a missing persons report. Investigator Tom Lamb said police are hoping Jones is OK and that he or a friend will check in when they see he has been reported missing.
Jones, 30, had been living with his mother in Ocean Springs, but moved in with a Biloxi relative in January, Lamb said. Lamb said Jones then found a place to live in Gulfport.
He was last seen when a relative dropped him off at the Food Giant on Porter Avenue in Biloxi. Someone was supposed to pick him up for the move to Gulfport, Lamb said.
Lamb said Jones is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts should contact the Police Department at 228-392-0641 or criminal investigations at 228-435-6112. Tips also can be submitted online to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
