John Harrison arrives home to family and friends

A crowd was waiting at the airport on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, for John Harrison Doucet to arrive home on an Angel Flight Soars flight from Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. John Harrison has been recovering over the past seven months after miraculously surviving an electrical shock that burned him to the bone.
Amanda McCoyamccoy@sunherald.com
Watch as the U.S. Navy Parachute Team Leap Frogs land at Long Beach High stadium on Monday, April 3, 2017. The jump was just one of many events happening this week to celebrate U.S. Navy Week in South Mississippi.