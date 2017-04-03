Wal-Mart in Pass Christian closes for report of fire; no fire found

Fire officials ordered the evacuation of Wal-Mart late Monday morning due to a report of a fire.
Initial investigation shows it probably wasn’t a fire, but the store was closed pending an investigation.
Store employees reported seeing “a light smoke or soot” coming from the roof, Fire Chief Tim Hendrix said.
“It could have been an HVAC problem, a mechanical problem or a belt that burned up,” he said.
Firefighters used thermal-imaging equipment to check for a fire inside the building but didn’t see signs of a fire, Hendricks said.
The store was to remain closed a short while until firefighters could determine the problem.
SunHerald.com will update this report as details develop.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments