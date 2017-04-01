Home-improvement bargain hunters can save big at Gulfport ReStore

The first Habitat for Humanity ReStore on the Mississippi Coast will open April 15 in Gulfport, with savings of 50 to 75 percent available on furniture, appliances, building material and other household items.
Store manager Wesley Griffin said the estimated savings applies to the original value of merchandise that is gently used, but ReStore also has new merchandise from donors, including generators, flooring and bathtubs. Markdowns on new merchandise are at least 50 percent, he said.
The large store on U.S. 49 is already beginning to look full, but customer service associate Nancy Furmanski said employees still have lots of merchandise to stock. Furniture, kitchen cabinets, new bathtubs, building material, flooring, new generators and knick-knacks are some of the items filling the showroom.
“It’s been great,” Griffin said. “There hasn’t been a source for people to donate home improvement items outside the normal thrift-store realm. People have been stopping by every day to ask when we’re opening.”
Habitat spent almost $1 million on its property, which includes two buildings, the showroom and a storage building next door.
Griffin said the stores offer three benefits: saving landfill space, providing affordable home-improvement materials and funding Habitat’s mission to build affordable housing.
At a ReStore, a customer can pay $150 for a basic refrigerator in good condition, as opposed to hundreds for a new one. Retailers and contractors sometimes donate new items for the tax break, or because they don’t want to store them or pay for disposal. Residents will be able to drop off donations at a side entrance without leaving their cars.
Store hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Leading up to the grand opening, the ReStore will post sneak peeks of merchandise on its Facebook page.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
ReStore grand opening
Habitat for Humanity will open a ReStore on the Mississippi Coast.
When: Grand opening celebration begins at 10 a.m. April 15.
Where: 8022 U.S. 49, Gulfport.
What: Food trucks will be selling barbecue and Caribbean food; iHeartRadio will broadcast live from 10 a.m. to noon, and there will be live music in the afternoon.
