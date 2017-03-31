Father awakened by smoke detectors saves toddler by climbing out a window

A father and his 2-year-old son escaped a house fire unharmed Thursday night in northwest Harrison County.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said a fire was reported in a brick home on Tally Shaw Road in the northwestern part of Harrison County.
“The occupant of the home said he was sleeping when he heard the smoke alarms go off,” Sullivan said. “He realized he couldn’t go out the bedroom door because of the fire, so he took a toddler that was sleeping in the room with him and they climbed out a window.”
He said they did not require medical assistance, but one firefighter was taken to an area hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”
About 20 firefighters and eight trucks responded to the fire, Sullivan said. The home was completely destroyed.
“The occupant told me he had recently replaced some smoke detectors and changed the batteries in the others,” Sullivan said. “That’s probably what saved his life.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
