Lightning sets home afire as storm crosses South Mississippi

Lightning set fire to a home on Cemetery Road on Thursday as severe weather crossed South Mississippi, Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.
Two people were in the home but escaped the blaze safely as the fire burned just after 11 a.m., he said.
Lightning knocked out the one-story brick home’s power and started a blaze.
The fire caused major damage to the home, including heat and smoke damage, Sullivan said.
Firefighters responded from the Harrison County Fire Service, Lizana and the CRTC Fire and Emergency Services Department.
American Medical Response and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
