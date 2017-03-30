A fresh feel, new name for the Biloxi farmers market

If you couldn’t find the Biloxi farmers market this week in its usual spot, don’t worry. The city is just doing a little spring cleaning.
The market’s name also has been tweaked to better reflect what you’ll find, said Tina Cowart with the Biloxi Parks and Recreation Department.
“Every year during the last week in March, we don’t have a vendor show,” she said, adding that the week is reserved for cleaning and freshening up the area under the Interstate 110 overpass on Howard Avenue.
“It will reopen on April 4 for the 2017 season,” she said. Regular hours for the market are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Formerly known as the Charles R. Hegwood Biloxi Farmers Market, it’s now the Charles R. Hegwood Biloxi Community Market.
“We have 10 craft vendors. Last year we had crafts as a pilot program and they went over pretty well, so we’re having it this year as well,” Cowart said. Market vendors also offer canned preserves and jellies and baked goods.
Of course, fruits and vegetables continue to be a mainstay of the market, she said.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
Comments