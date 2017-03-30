DMR finds new science officer in its own ranks

The deputy director of the Finfish Bureau at the Department of Marine Resources will be the next chief science officer at the agency.
Paul F. Mickle of Gulfport, who also teaches at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and serves on graduate committees at the University of Southern Mississippi, will replace Kelly Lucas, who left DMR in November to become director of the Thad Cochran Marine Aquaculture Center at the Gulf Coast Research Lab in Ocean Springs. He starts the new job Monday, DMR Executive Director Jamie Miller said.
“Dr. Mickle has worked in our Office of Marine Fisheries since 2014 and has proven to be an exceptional scientist and communicator,” Miller said. “I believe his education and experience will serve the agency well as he takes on this new role.”
Mickle received his bachelor’s degree in environmental science from the University of Florida. He earned his master’s degree in biology and his doctoral degree in biology with an emphasis in fish ecology from the University of Southern Mississippi. Mickle was a post-doctoral fellow at USM’s GCRL.
