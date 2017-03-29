Have you seen this woman? Biloxi police want to know

Lindsey Newman hasn’t been seen since March 9.
The Biloxi Police Department has issued a missing persons alert for her, out of concern for her welfare. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored, long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. Newman is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has hazel eyes.
Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts call Officer Michael Wheeler at 228-702-3054 or criminal investigations at 228-435-6112, or send an email to ciu@biloxi.us. Biloxi dispatch can be reached at 228-392-0641.
