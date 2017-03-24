Police need help finding Gulfport man

Gulfport police need help finding a Gulfport man last seen Tuesday.
Gulfport Sgt. Joshua Bromen said family of Ralph David Melson Jr. contacted police after they didn’t hear from him for three days and realized he wasn’t at home.
Family members said Melson, 25, has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.
He was last seen leaving work Tuesday. Bromen said it’s possible Melson left his residence on foot sometime that same afternoon.
Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
