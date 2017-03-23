Blaze shuts down Saucier Lizana Road

Firefighters have shut down a stretch of Saucier Lizana Road as they work to contain a woods fire that is encroaching the roadway.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said crews responded to the blaze about 3:30 p.m.
The approaching flames and near-zero visibility caused by the smoke has endangered traffic on Saucier Lizana Road near Road 211, prompting crews to shut down about a mile stretch of the road, Sullivan said.
Drivers should find alternate routes.
So far, no evacuations of homes or structures have been necessary.
Harrison County Fire Services is working with Mississippi Forestry Commission firefighters and other agencies to contain the blaze.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
