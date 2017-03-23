Grand jury says law enforcement should present evidence clearly

A Harrison County grand jury has recommended that law enforcement agencies present evidence in criminal cases in a clear manner.
The recommendation comes from a final report dated March 14 from grand jurors who served a six-month term. The term began in September in the Gulfport division of Harrison County Circuit Court. The division handles felony cases filed in Gulfport, Long Beach, Pass Christian and northwest Harrison County.
The report does not identify a particular law enforcement agency, but said evidence should be gathered “as effectively as possible” and presented to the grand jury in “a precise and chronological manner.”
Patrol officers and criminal investigators compile reports and other documents in the course of their jobs. They often are called to court to testify as well.
The grand jury was in session 21 days. Jurors visited the juvenile detention center and children’s shelter. They also toured the county jail, where the sheriff and his staff gave them a briefing and they had lunch with the sheriff, the report said.
The jury considered a total of 583 cases and returned 415 true bills, including 36 indictments returned deeming defendants habitual offenders and 32 as qualifying for enhanced penalties.
The grand jury returned 123 no true bills, finding insufficient evidence to return indictments in those cases.
Grand jury reports give no details on specific cases or law enforcement agencies.
A total of 23 cases were returned to law enforcement agencies for further investigation; 8 cases were docketed in error; and 23 were returned to law enforcement.
The county facilities they toured were in good order, the report said.
The grand jury recommended safety and environmental improvements at the county jail, to include replacing glass broken by inmates and repairing electronics problems. Sheriff Troy Peterson has agreed that those improvements need to be made.
