March 22, 2017 6:15 PM

Overturned 18-wheeler causing traffic delays on I-10

By Wesley Muller

A two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler has caused injuries and traffic delays on Interstate 10 near the Menge Avenue exit.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the wreck at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. Spokesman Chase Elkins said injuries have been reported, though he had no information on the extent of those injuries.

Elkins said the wreck occurred when an SUV hit an 18-wheeler in the westbound lane. The collision resulted in both the 18-wheeler and the SUV overturning on the shoulder of I-10, he said.

One lane is closed until crews can clear the wreckage, Elkins said.

The Sun Herald will update this story. as more information is available.

