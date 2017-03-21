They got out of a wrecked car as it caught fire, official says

Two people were able to get out of a wrecked car as it caught fire Tuesday on Firetower Road in Harrison County.
Harrison County Fire Services Chief Pat Sullivan said deputies were sent to a crash about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver had lost control of the car and hit an embankment, Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the driver and passenger got out of the car as it caught fire.
Neither person was injured in the crash or fire.
Firefighters from West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department and Cuevas Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
Harrison County sheriff’s officials are investigating the accident.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
Comments