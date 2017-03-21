Biloxi Council opens door for huge development in Woolmarket

The Biloxi Council on Tuesday approved zoning changes for a development in Woolmarket that — when built out over a decade or more — would have a population the size of D’Iberville or Long Beach.
The council voted 5-2 to change the zoning of 626 acres from agricultural to six classifications that would allow single and multi-family housing, businesses, an RV park and assisted living community. Councilmen David Fayard and George Lawrence opposed it.
“I’m very pleased with the decision,” said developer Phil Frisby. “We’re ready to get to work on the next facet.”
For Woolmarket residents whose acres border the site, Tuesday’s vote was a letdown. Two weeks earlier they applauded when the council tabled the vote on the zoning change.
Jennifer McRight said the neighbors have been fighting Pitcher Point Investment’s plans in Woolmarket since 2011. She appealed the zoning change for the developer’s Hidden Springs community that the council approved in 2011, and lost that appeal.
Asked immediately after the vote if she would appeal again, she replied, “No, I don’t think so.”
She does plan to keep up with the development at every step, she said.
Councilman Paul Tisdale said the issue is as much about change in Woolmarket as it is about zoning.
Those who objected to the development said it would create a need for a new school and new roads. The area is growing so fast, Tisadle said, the only question about construction of a school and roads is when.
Tisdale said he is embarrassed that residents of Woolmarket still don’t have city sewer and water.
“It’s costly to provide utilities when housing is so spread out,” he said.
The zoning change allows the developer to hire an engineer and move ahead with a preliminary plat, said Community Development Director Jerry Creel, but Biloxi Council will have to approve drainage and other plans for every step.
