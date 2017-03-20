Recycling about to get easier in Harrison County

Keep America Beautiful and The Coca-Cola Co. will give 70 recycling bins to the Harrison County Beautification Commission.
The bins will be used at the parks, recreational fields and the Harrison County Fairgrounds for large events. Harrison County also will let cities use them for special events. Contact the Beautification Commission, 228-214-1405, to make a request.
“This is an amazing opportunity for our community as a whole to be able to have these bins at places where they can be utilized to raise the standards of recycling and community appearance” said Kelly Griffin, Harrison County Beautification Director. Keep Harrison County Beautiful was one of only 12 recipients of the Public Space Recycling Bin Grant.
Comments