Saucier Boy Scout overcomes adversity on way to Eagle Scout

1:47 State gymnastics competition requires dedication and discipline Pause

1:10 Jackson County students float their boats

1:57 Moss Point's new police chief talks about his priorities

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

1:38 Eat healthy, live longer

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son

1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano