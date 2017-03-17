A U-Haul truck hit a 12-year-old and left the scene, police say

D’Iberville police need help to identify a driver of U-Haul truck that hit a child in a neighborhood and then drove away.
The 12-year-old was hit about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 17000 block of Avondale Circle.
Police say the child was sitting with friends on a curb when the large, box-style U-Haul truck approached. As the kids were moving away from the curb, the truck hit one of them and knocked the child to the ground.
The truck did not stop, and police said it’s unclear if the driver is aware the child was hit.
The child was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, then transferred to a hospital in Mobile, police said.
Anyone with information on the identity of the truck driver is asked to call D’Iberville police at 228-396-4252, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
