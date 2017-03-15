Harrison County

March 15, 2017 5:28 PM

Evidence suggests no criminal activity in Biloxi train-bus wreck

By Anita Lee

Biloxi

The Biloxi Police Department says nothing suggests criminal activity was involved in the train-bus crash that killed four senior citizens March 7 at the CSX crossing at Main Street.

The news release identified the driver as Louis Ambrose Jr., 60, and an employee of charter-bus company Echo Tours.

“He was en route to Boomtown Casino and it doesn’t appear he was familiar with the area.

The news release said the police department continues to work with the National Transportation Safety Board in investigating the accident. The driver had 49 senior citizens aboard from the Austin, Texas, area, with 44 injured in the accident, some critically.

Last video of bus before fatal crash

Buddy Hammett owner of Hammett Electric talks about the video that his security camera caught of the casino tour bus going north on Main Street just moments before it became stuck on the railroad tracks and then was hit by a train, killing for people.

