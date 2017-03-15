Evidence suggests no criminal activity in Biloxi train-bus wreck

The Biloxi Police Department says nothing suggests criminal activity was involved in the train-bus crash that killed four senior citizens March 7 at the CSX crossing at Main Street.
The news release identified the driver as Louis Ambrose Jr., 60, and an employee of charter-bus company Echo Tours.
“He was en route to Boomtown Casino and it doesn’t appear he was familiar with the area.
The news release said the police department continues to work with the National Transportation Safety Board in investigating the accident. The driver had 49 senior citizens aboard from the Austin, Texas, area, with 44 injured in the accident, some critically.
