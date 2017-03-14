Gulfport police, Cafe Climb students to ball out on the basketball court

Gulfport police will join Cafe Climb CDC students and dress out in basketball uniforms Tuesday for the third Gulfport Police Department Blue Crew basketball game.
The two teams, each consisting of five police officers and five students, will battle on the Gulfport High School court at 7 p.m.
A pep rally is planned at Climb CDC from 3-5 p.m.
Doors open at 6, and Gulfport police want you to come out and support your favorite player or team.
The game is a free event and is open to the public.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
