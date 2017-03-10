Biloxi reviewing crowd-control procedures after Mardi Gras rebar death

Rebar won’t be used for parking control at the St. Patrick’s parade Saturday, city spokesman Vincent Creel said.
The Hibernia Marching Society parade will start at 2 p.m. It is one of three parades set to roll or stroll on the Coast on Saturday.
It’s been about two weeks since a young man died after he fell off the tailgate of a truck and impaled himself on rebar set in place to prevent parking at the Interstate 110 overpass. Braydon Hester, 20, of Ocean Springs, was in Biloxi for the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Mardi Gras parade on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The pieces of rebar, 5 feet in length, were used to hold caution tape to stop vehicles from parking on the sidewalk at the edge of the underpass.
City spokesman Vincent Creel said Police Chief John Miller is reviewing the city’s crowd-control procedures for Mardi Gras in view of Hester’s death.
But the Hibernia parade is what Creel refers to as “Mardi Gras lite.” The crowds are smaller and so is the parade route.
“It doesn’t draw the crowds of Mardi Gras parades so parking is not much of an issue,” he said.
Federal safety standards require that the tops of exposed rebar on work sites be cushioned, such as with rubber caps.
A derby will be held starting at 9 a.m. in a 5K and one-mile Heart/Health Run co-sponsored by the Gulf Coast Running Club.
This is Hibernia’s 39th annual parade.
Only a small portion of the route, between Lameuse and Main Street, will be on U.S. 90. The parade starts on Esters Boulevard and ends on Bellman Street.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307
