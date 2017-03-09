What happened after police found naked toddler on side of the road

Gulfport police found a naked baby sitting on top of a blanket on the side of the roadway Tuesday afternoon, an official said.
A photo of the child with a Gulfport police officer circulated on Facebook. The Sun Herald called police to get the rest of the story.
Sgt. Joshua Bromen said police received a call about the child from a concerned resident on Kenneth Avenue.
Police received the call at 12:01 p.m. The parents were found by 12:15, Bromen said.
Bromen said the child was left alone while one parent was caring for another parent who had a medical emergency.
The police report indicated the child may have recently had a bath.
The photo shows the child was found sitting on a blanket with a toy in the 2300 block of Kenneth Avenue. The child was found in front of a home with a fenced in yard, but the tot was outside of the fence near the roadway.
No arrests were made at the scene. Bromen said police turned the case over to the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
Comments