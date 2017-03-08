National Transportation Safety Board investigates train-bus collision in Biloxi

National Transportation Safety Board Investigators watch as a CSX itran approaches Main Street railroad crossing on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Four people died Tuesday when a CSX train struck a casino tour bus when it got stuck on the train crossing.
A CSX passes a memorial on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 near the site of Tuesday's fatal train-bus wreck at the Main Street railroad crossing where four bus passengers died.
A neck pillow lies on the ground on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 near the mangled railroad crossing signal at the scene of Tuesday's fatal train-bus wreck at the Main Street railroad crossing in Biloxi.
A car on Main Street in Biloxi crosses the tracks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the scene of Tuesday's fatal train-bus wreck at the railroad crossing. Many residents have pointed to the high-grade railroad crossing there as a problem, likely causing a casino bus to get stuck on the tracks on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Four people died when a CSX train hit the bus while it was stuck.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew 'FoFo' Gilich, left, talks to Robert Zumwalt of the National Transportation Safety Board talks during a press conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the scene of Tuesday's fatal train-bus wreck at the Main Street railroad crossing in Biloxi.
A CSX employee waits on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 for a train to cross at the Main Street railroad crossing in Biloxi where a train hit a casino tour bus on Tuesday, killing four people.
A National Transportation Safety Board Investigator crosses the street on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 as a CSX train passes at the scene of Tuesday's fatal train-bus wreck at the Main Street railroad crossing in Biloxi.
Phuoc Tran of Biloxi takes photos on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the scene of Tuesday's fatal train-bus wreck at the Main Street railroad crossing in Biloxi.
Debris from the railroad crossing signal litters the north side of the railroad tracks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 near the scene of Tuesday's fatal train-bus wreck at the Main Street railroad crossing in Biloxi.
Many residents have pointed to the high-grade railroad crossing at Main Street in Biloxi as a problem, likely causing a casino bus to get stuck on the tracks on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Four people died when a CSX train hit the bus while it was stuck.
The base of the railroad crossing signal on the north side of the railroad tracks was ripped from the ground as a train hit a casino tour bus at the crossing on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
Robert Zumwalt of the National Transportation Safety Board talks during a press conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the scene of Tuesday's fatal train-bus wreck at the Main Street railroad crossing in Biloxi.
A CSX investigator walks the tracks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the scene of Tuesday's fatal train-bus wreck at the Main Street railroad crossing in Biloxi.
An insurance adjuster, right, listens as Robert Zumwalt of the National Transportation Safety Board talks during a press conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the scene of Tuesday's fatal train-bus wreck at the Main Street railroad crossing in Biloxi.
A Biloxi school bus crosses the railroad tracks at Lameuse Street on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, a block away from the scene of Tuesday's fatal train-bus wreck at the Main Street railroad crossing.
A National Transportation Safety Board Investigator, right, talks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 to CSX investigators at the scene of Tuesday's fatal train-bus wreck at the Main Street railroad crossing in Biloxi.
Robert Zumwalt of the National Transportation Safety Board talks during a press conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the scene of Tuesday's fatal train-bus wreck at the Main Street railroad crossing in Biloxi.
Scars in the asphalt from vehicles crossing the railroad tracks at the Main Street railroad crossing can be seen on the north side of the tracks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
CSX and National Transportation Safety Board Investigators take measurements on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the scene of Tuesday's fatal train-bus wreck at the Main Street railroad crossing in Biloxi.
The street sign near the scene of Tuesday's fatal train-bus wreck at the Main Street railroad crossing remembers Biloxi’s first black councilman, Michael Esters, who was killed 34 years ago at the same railroad crossing where four people died Tuesday when a train hit their tour bus.
Debris from the railroad crossing signal litters the north side of the railroad tracks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 near the scene of Tuesday's fatal train-bus wreck at the Main Street railroad crossing in Biloxi.
Serena Gilich watches as Buddy Hammett, and Laurie Kuluz place crosses and flowers at the north side of the railroad tracks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 near the scene of Tuesday's fatal train-bus wreck at the Main Street railroad crossing in Biloxi.
