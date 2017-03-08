Harrison County

March 8, 2017 7:50 AM

NTSB headed to Biloxi to start investigation into fatal bus crash

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Biloxi

As daylight begins to break on what was deemed a “chaotic” scene on Tuesday by Biloxi police Chief John Miller, federal investigators are making their way to Biloxi to investigate a crash between a charter bus and a CSX train.

NTSB staffers were at the scene of the crash at 8:30 a.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) held a press conference in Washington, D.C. early Wednesday morning. NTSB team member Robert Sumwalt addressed the media around 5:15 a.m. from DCA Airport Hangar 6.

According to Time Warner Cable News in Austin, Sumwalt made the following points during his address:

  • The NTSB team consists of experts in several fields, looking at highway factors, bus operations, survival factors and recordings
  • The train most likely had a forward-facing camera, motorcoach might have
  • NTSB Office of Disaster Assistance working with victims and families
  • They have not visited the site yet, but plan to Wednesday morning after meeting local officials
  • Will have more briefings from Biloxi, likely Wednesday afternoon
  • Early pictures show damage to train was minimal, confident there are image recordings of the crash
  • There are approximately 2,200 grade crossing accidents in the U.S. each year
  • There was an accident involving a delivery driver's truck at this same crossing 2 months ago — he escaped the vehicle before the collision

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

Related content

Harrison County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bus passenger: “The train just kept coming and kept coming”

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos