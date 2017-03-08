NTSB headed to Biloxi to start investigation into fatal bus crash

As daylight begins to break on what was deemed a “chaotic” scene on Tuesday by Biloxi police Chief John Miller, federal investigators are making their way to Biloxi to investigate a crash between a charter bus and a CSX train.
NTSB staffers were at the scene of the crash at 8:30 a.m.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) held a press conference in Washington, D.C. early Wednesday morning. NTSB team member Robert Sumwalt addressed the media around 5:15 a.m. from DCA Airport Hangar 6.
According to Time Warner Cable News in Austin, Sumwalt made the following points during his address:
- The NTSB team consists of experts in several fields, looking at highway factors, bus operations, survival factors and recordings
- The train most likely had a forward-facing camera, motorcoach might have
- NTSB Office of Disaster Assistance working with victims and families
- They have not visited the site yet, but plan to Wednesday morning after meeting local officials
- Will have more briefings from Biloxi, likely Wednesday afternoon
- Early pictures show damage to train was minimal, confident there are image recordings of the crash
- There are approximately 2,200 grade crossing accidents in the U.S. each year
- There was an accident involving a delivery driver's truck at this same crossing 2 months ago — he escaped the vehicle before the collision
NTSB launching go-team to investigate today’s accident— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 7, 2017
involving a train and bus in Biloxi, MS. Team to arrive in Biloxi
Weds. morning.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments