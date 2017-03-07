Firefighters climb into charter bus hit by train to rescue passengers

Rescue personnel carry a passenger from a charter bus that was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi, Miss., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Rescue personnel treat passengers from a charter bus that was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi, Miss., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
A charter bus passenger sits as rescue personnel work around it after the bus was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi, Miss., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Passengers from a charter bus with minor injures walk to a waiting school bus after their bus was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi, Miss., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
A firefighter escorts passengers from a charter bus with minor injures walk to a waiting school bus after their bus was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi, Miss., on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Harrison County sheriff's department personnel work to control the crowd after a charter bus was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Rescue personnel work to remove passengers from a charter bus that was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi, Miss. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Rescue personnel work to remove passengers from a charter bus that was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi, Miss. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Rescue personnel work to remove passengers from a charter bus that was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
An unidentified man watches as rescue personnel work to remove passengers from a charter bus that was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Firefighters use s tarp to cover one of the passengers on a charter bus that died when the bus was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Rescue personnel work to remove passengers from a charter bus that was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Rescue personnel work to remove passengers from a charter bus that was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Rescue personnel treat passengers from a charter bus that was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Rescue personnel work to remove passengers from a charter bus that was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Rescue personnel work to remove passengers from a charter bus that was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Rescue personnel work to remove passengers from a charter bus that was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
A priest arrives at the scene after a charter bus was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Passengers from a charter bus with minor injures walk to a waiting school bus after their bus was hit by a CSX train at the Main Street crossing in Biloxi on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com