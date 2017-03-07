Gulfport needs $4.5M for a family-friendly project in the harbor

The city is soliciting proposals for $4.5 million in financing to build Harbor Point, a restaurant and family entertainment spot for the city harbor.
The city and a company headed by Bob Taylor, owner of Half Shell Oyter House restaurants in nine locations and The Rackhouse Steaks & Spirits in Gulfport, have tentatively agreed on lease terms for the city property and are now shopping for favorable interest rates from a lender or lenders.
A request for proposals says the city’s economic development agency, the Gulfport Redevelopment Commission, hopes to have a two-story building constructed by May 2018.
The restaurant, called Harbor Point, would be in the elevated concrete building with an expansive deck and an open first floor.
GRC has tentatively agreed to a lease with Taylor’s company, the Gulf Coast Restaurant Group. The company’s proposal was selected last year over one submitted by Felix’s Oyster House and Bar in New Orleans.
Taylor said Harbor Point’s menu would differ from Half Shell’s offerings. Harbor Point would have an elegant but casual feel, he said, with menu items priced from $9 to $35. The menu could include lobster, crab, steaks, chicken, salads, pastas, sandwiches and, possibly, steamed seafood. He said he plans to have a lobster tank in Harbor Point.
The concept calls for food trucks on a flagstone patio downstairs, plus rentals of equipment for the beach and sports. The city also wants to relocate its harbor bait shop and fuel sales to Harbor Point.
“It's going to be a family-friendly environment,” Taylor said.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
