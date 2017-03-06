History arrives on wings of World War II planes

Feral cats have lived in the Rue Magnolia arts district in Biloxi for years, but in November 2015, the city and others decided it is time for them to go. Some volunteers worked to trap the cats to save them.
Surveillance video from the Gulfport Wal-Mart training room shows Prentiss Fells of Gulfport walk from a computer to a counter and throw a piece of paper into the trash. The video is shown at full speed and again at 1/4 speed.
Members of the Islamic Center of Gulfport, all American citizens, express a desire to protect the country from terrorists, but question whether the travel ban issued by President Trump against seven predominantly Muslim countries was motivated by national security or discrimination.
Members of the Islamic Center of Gulfport, all American citizens, say that “Islamic radicalism” is not a true reflection of their religion. They hope Americans will learn more about Islam and the common desires and beliefs they hold.
Long Beach resident Tina Smith describes the scene as she tried to reach her neighbor who was trapped inside his burning house on Feb. 14, 2017. Smith takes the opportunity to talk about fire safety and emergency preparedness.