Speed may have been a factor in Gulfport crash, police say

Police believe speed may have been a factor in a one-vehicle wreck Saturday night that left two men seriously injured.
Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said the driver lost control of the vehicle at U.S. 90 near Kelly Avenue and struck a tree.
Both men were taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injures. The on-scene report said the passenger received the brunt of the injuries, Bromen said.
Traffic was diverted off U.S. 90 Saturday night so officials could set up a scene reconstruction. Bromen said more details of what happened will be released Monday.
Bromen said police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash and charges are possible within the investigation.
